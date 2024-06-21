[Photos] Kota Factory Season 3: Ahsaas Channa Stuns In Strapless Bodycon For Screening

Ahsaas Channa is all set to entertain the audience with her appearance in the third season of Kota Factory. The show was released today after a star-studded screening last night in the town. After just a few hours of release, the show is receiving rave reviews from the critics and audience. It is undeniably a successful season. However, let’s take a look at Ahsaas’s stunning looks in a strapless dress for the screening.

Ahsaas Channa Stuns In Strapless Dress For Screening

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ahsaan shared photos showcasing her new look for the screening of her recently released show, Kota Factory. The diva wore a black and white strapless bodycon dress. In the figure-fitting ensemble, the actress flaunted her curvy figure, leaving us in awe of her look. In the aesthetic choice of black and white, Ahsaas combines grace with elegance.

But wait, that’s not all! Ahsaas keeps it simple with the mid-part bun hairstyle, while bold eyes, shiny cheeks, and glossy lips complement her appearance. The oxidized bangles add a statement touch. Lastly, with a matching handbag and heels, she looks stunning.

Kota Factory seasons 1 and 2 have been successful. The audience still relates to the series and always wants to see more. The third season is no doubt receiving the same kind of response. The show’s cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Mayur More, Alam Khan, Ranjan Raj, Rajesh Kumar, and new cast member Tillotama Shome. Jitendra Kumar, as Jeetu Bhaiya, reprises his role in the third season, winning hearts with his performance yet again.