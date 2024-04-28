Ahsaas Channa Stuns in a Purple One-Shoulder Gown, Flaunting a Hot Curvy Physique with Elegance!

Ahsaas Channa is a digital powerhouse in India. She has appeared in a number of OTT shows, which were instantly popular following their debut. Aside from her acting abilities, she has an eye for fashion and style. The diva has repeatedly impressed her followers with her sartorial choices. At the same time, she looks stunning, especially in Western attire. Here’s a look at her latest one-shoulder gown, which shows off her curvy physique. Take a look below.

Ahsaas Channa’s One-Shoulder Gown

Ahsaas Channa looks stunning in a purple one-shoulder gown. The outfit consists of a one-shouldered gown in a deep purple hue. The body-hugging gown includes full belle sleeves, a pleated asymmetric neckline, and a curvy pleated fitted waist, creating a captivating focal point. The tightened waist and fitting bottom look graceful and poised on Ahsaas. This rich color choice exudes elegance and sophistication, making her stand out with its boldness and depth. The outfit is from the shelves of Roology.

Ahsaas Channa’s Glam Appearance

Her glammed-up, dewy makeup featured black eyeliner, shimmery nude eyelids, well-contoured cheeks, and glossy nude lips. She accessorized with gold kadas and many statement rings. Ahsaas’s middle-parted curly open hair glam look matched the majestic vibes of the gown perfectly. In the pictures, she flaunts her stylish avatar with candid postures.

