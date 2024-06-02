Anushka Sen Shares Throwback Memories From Bangkok’s Safari World Says, “Made So Many Friends”

Anushka Sen, a prominent Indian actress and young social media star, enjoys traveling extensively. Whether viewing stunning vistas or embarking on an aspiring adventure, the actress enjoys experiencing new things. She was vacationing in Bangkok, and she came from her trip, but she relives her trip memories. However, the new throwback photographs from her vacation show her enjoyable day at Safari World with her new friends in Bangkok. Take a look at the pictures below.

Anushka Sen’s Throwback Memories Of Safari World-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress shared a picture of herself as she enjoys her fun time at Safari World. The actress looked classy in a plain red waistline top paired with a bodycon mini dress. She finished her look with a tight ponytail and wavy hairstyle. The actress flashed her smile with stunning beauty and applied peach lips. She paired her look with black-shaded sunglasses and gold ear hoops.

In the first picture, the diva lovingly feeds milk to a tiger’s cub with a feeder. In the second picture, she sits on a wooden bench, cradling a monkey on her lap, and shares a heartwarming smile. In the next pictures, the actress is seen bonding with an elephant, macaws, a white bellied sea beagle, owls, a golden beagle, and zebras. Lastly, the actress is captured in a sweet moment, as a monkey plants a kiss on her cheek.

She captioned her post, “I made so many friends” with pink hearts and a flag, expressing her sheer joy and happiness from the new connections she formed during her trip.

