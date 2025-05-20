Neil Nitin Mukesh finally clarifies on the Viral Video With Anushka Sen

A few days back, a musical launch took place in Mumbai of ‘Hai Junoon’, a web show on JioHotstar. The cast of the show performed on the stage, some danced, some sang. Famous celebrities like Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Mukesh Ji were also present in the event.

It was a grand event and fans loved it, but what caught the eye was a viral video of Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anushka Sen. In the video, it seemed like Neil is yelling at Anushka, and netizens comment things like, ‘apne se aadhe umar ki actress ko chilla rahe hai, ‘why is he pointing fingers at Anushka, ‘ etc.

Now finally Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals that he had no grudge against Anushka Sen. Recently, in a conversation with The Filmy Charcha, Neil Nitin Mukesh clarified about a viral video and said that the whole matter was presented in a distorted manner. He told that what hurt him the most was that without knowing the truth, people made up a different story.

Neil said, ‘I felt very bad. Without knowing any truth, just for TRP and views, people made that moment sensational. Imagine how a person’s dignity and image can be destroyed in a few seconds.’

Neil told that this incident happened during the shooting at around 10:30 or 11 pm. He was talking to his father who was present on the set, but was not seen in the video. During the conversation, when he came to know that his father did not eat food, he went out to order food for him.

At that time, he saw Anushka Sen nearby, so he asked her just for humanity, ‘Did you eat?’

Anushka replied, ‘No’, then Neil said, ‘Why didn’t you eat? Go and eat first.’

Neil clearly said, Asking someone if he drank water, tea, or ate food, this is humanity. The way that moment was misunderstood was surprising. I did not ask in anger, but to show affection.’

He also praised Anushka and clarified that there was never any misunderstanding or tension between them.

‘Anushka has always been our supporter, and we also support her. Later, we talked about this whole matter laughingly, because we know the truth. There was no screaming, no rudeness, there was just care.’

Netizens questioned Anushka’s silence.

After Neil’s honest clarification, now many people on social media are questioning Anushka’s silence. People say that if she had revealed the truth in the beginning, then this controversy would not have escalated so much.

After listening to Neil’s entire statement, many fans supported him on social media and questioned the internet’s habit of making ‘quick judgments’.

Sometimes the truth of a small moment becomes a huge misunderstanding in the eyes of the camera.