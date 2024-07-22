Anushka Sen Soars To New Heights With Thrilling Skydiving Experience, Watch Video!

Anushka Sen is known for her role in the Dil Dosti Dilemma series, which is available on Amazon Prime. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is an avid traveler. Whether exploring new cities or countries, Anushka Sen always shares updates of her current location on Instagram. The BaalVeer actress is currently enjoying her vacation in Los Angeles and recently shared a video of experiencing the thrill of skydiving. Take a look at the video below!

Anushka Sen’s Thrilling Experience Video-

View Instagram Post 1: Anushka Sen Soars To New Heights With Thrilling Skydiving Experience, Watch Video!

Taking to her Instagram post, Anushka Sen, dressed in a skydiving suit, took a leap of faith from thousands of feet above the ground. Her video captures the breathtaking moments as she plunges into the sky with a man, free-falling before the parachute opens.

The video showcases the awe-inspiring beauty of Los Angeles, adding a picturesque backdrop to her adventurous feat. The city’s sprawling landscapes and iconic landmarks are visible as she descends. Anushka’s expressions of joy and excitement are palpable throughout the video. Her enthusiasm and the sheer thrill of the experience are infectious, making it a must-watch for adventure lovers.

By sharing the video, Anushka Sen wrote, “I DID SKY DIVING FROM WORLD’S HIGHEST TANDEM 18000ft!!! What an experience filled with adrenaline and pure joy. Felt like a free bird. I’m so happy I took a leap of faith to do this. Literally the best moment ever.”

