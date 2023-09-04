Digital | Celebrities

Anushka Sen and Avneet Kaur are stunning beauties in the industry. Here, check out whose retro glam in chundari chap saree makes hearts flutter.

Anushka Sen and Avneet Kaur are sensational beauty queens in the entertainment world. The young girls are top rankers on social media. With their regular updates and shares, they keep up in buzz daily. The beauties are known for their fashion choices and experimenting styles, whether ethnic or western; they carry off every look with grace and elegance. Here, look at who makes hearts flutter in retro saree style.

The stunning Anushka Sen recently embraced the retro vibe in a black silk saree with chundari chap and red borders. She paired her glam with a trendy chikankari embroidered slip bralette blouse. To add a desi-ness to her saree look, she opted for oxidized jhumkas and bangles. She exudes gorgeousness with her open hairstyle, dewy makeup, and winged eyeliner.

On the other hand, the sizzling Avneet Kaur aced her retro glam in a green silk saree with white chundari chap. She makes her appearance eye-catching as she pairs her saree with a contrasting white three-fourth sleeve blouse. She ditched accessories to let her rosy makeup in the desi look raise the sensuality bar.

Anushka Sen and Avneet Kaur, with their respective retro chundari chap saree style, made hearts flutter. It’s not the accessorizing or makeup, but how they carry the saree is an alluring look.

So, whose retro saree style did you like the most among Anushka Sen and Avneet Kaur? Let us know your choice in the comments box.