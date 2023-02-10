Ashnoor Kaur and Avneet Kaur, the leading beauties of the internet today have again bombed up their IG fans with their latest sensuous black looks. Well, their identities aren’t just limited to being the Instagram influencers, they are also on the lead when it comes to the entertainment world. The actresses earned their notoriety with growing time. All thanks to their amazing acting chops on the screen.

Now coming to their latest Instagram posts, Avneet Kaur and Ashnoor Kaur have showcased their moment of sensuality on social media. All veiled in stunning black and beauty, the actresses wowed their fans to core. Take a glance down beneath as we decode their styles:

Ashnoor Kaur shared a reel. In the reel we can see her wearing a black leather jacket. She topped it on her casual blue t-shirt. She completed the look with black rectangle shades. Keeping her hair casual, the actress rounded it off with minimal makeup. Sharing the reel, Kaur gives a special warning to the ‘man’ who is keeping her bestie off.

Check out-

Avneet Kaur on the other hand shared a set of sensuous photoshoot pictures. The actress looked stunning wearing a beautiful black off-shoulder midi dress. She teamed the outfit with long wavy hair. She kept her eyes dewy and minimal, and rounded it off with nude matte lips. The actress added on see-through mesh hang gloves and to add on the edge, she painted her nails lilac. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Lips of honey,

Eyes of fire.🖤💎”

Have a look-

What are your thoughts on these above looks in black? Let us know in the comments below-