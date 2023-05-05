Avneet and Ashnoor Kaur's 'lovey-dovey' moment is 'slay sista goals'

Avneet Kaur wishes Ashnoor Kaur on her birthday, as the latter celebrated her 19th birthday, check out their lovey-dovey moments below

Renowned television actress, Ashnoor Kaur, rang in her 19th birthday with great joy on May 3, 2023. The talented artist, known for her exceptional acting abilities, enjoys a massive fan following and is a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Captivating snippets from Ashnoor’s birthday bash are currently circulating on various social media platforms, with many prominent television personalities gracing the occasion.

Several stars all across the nation wished her on her birthday and poured her immense love and adoring wishes. Of now, we got our eyes on Avneet Kaur’s special wish for the Patiala Babes actress.

Avneet Kaur wishes Ashnoor Kaur

Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable picture of Ashnoor Kaur, wishing her on her 19th birthday. In the picture, we can see Ashnoor in her gorgeous smiles. The actress wore a stylish lilac bodycon dress that she teamed with matching lilac hat. Sharing the picture, Avneet wrote, “Happy birthday cutes”

Later, Ashnoor reshared the picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Thanks love” along with lilac heart emojis.

Here take a look-

Avneet Kaur’s work front

At the young age of 19, Avneet Kaur has already made a name for herself in the entertainment world, with a successful career spanning across various media platforms. She has acted in several popular TV shows, including “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga” and “Ek Mutthi Aasmaan,” showcasing her versatility and range as an actress.

Ashnoor Kaur’s Work Front

From her debut as a child artist in the popular TV show “Jhansi Ki Rani” to her recent performances in “Patiala Babes” and “Prithvi Vallabh,” Ashnoor has showcased her range and depth as an actress, winning critical acclaim and adoration from fans alike. Her ability to bring nuance and depth to her roles has earned her a reputation as a true artist, dedicated to her craft and always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.