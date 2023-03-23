The television beauties Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen have always been the stunners and head turners with their fashion decks. Time and again, these two young beauties have dropped bombs with their style files on social media handles. Of now, the divas have got us awed with their sensuous selfies on their IG handles, here scroll down beneath to check how to ace your selfie game just like them.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur, who is currently busy with her upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru has shared a stunning mirror selfie in black and white. The actress can be seen wearing a beautiful deep neck black embellished flared dress. She teamed it off with sleek mid-parted hairbun. The actress completed the look with her dewy winged eyes, filled-in sleek eyebrows and gorgeous pink glossy lips. The actress rounded it off with a pair of beautiful black beaded earrings. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Oh, I see. I’m THAT girl.🖤🔥”

Here take a look-

Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen on the other hand took to her Instagram handle to share a candid selfie photodump. The actress can be seen all gorgeous in her graphic printed baggy t-shirt. She completed the look with her long wavy hairdo, teamed it with minimal makeup and accessories. Keeping her no-makeup glow on point, the actress sharing the selfie dump on her social media dropped a sun emoji along with a sunset picture emoji.

Have a look-

Who do you think aced the selfie game like a queen? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned.