Time and again, Avneet Kaur has stunned fans with her preppy fashion updos. The actress has always been on the lead with her vogue quotient, and here again the diva has dropped in beautiful pictures on her social media handle, keeping it all grand in pretty spicy look, wearing red. Check out pictures as we drop in the details.

In the pictures, we can see Avneet Kaur wearing a beautiful strappy red corseted top. She teamed it off with white shorts. She completed the look with her long wavy luscious hair. For makeup, she decked it up with bold beautiful eyes, and nude lips. The diva kept her eyebrows with filled-in eyebrows. Sharing the pictures, Avneet Kaur wrote, “Stay until the sunsets 🌅🧡 📸- @akshay_navlakhe”

Here take a look-

The actress synced with nothing but fiery vibes in the pictures. The pictures left her fans amused once again. Have a look at what her fans have to say about her looks:

One wrote, “Avneet is a gorgeous lady ❤️❤️ who are agree with this statement???”

Another wrote, “Avneet aapne toh Instagram reels per aag laga di aag 🔥🔥🔥🔥 koi toh AC lagao yaar”

A third user wrote, “Congratulations for 4millon on your hastag❤️ lovee youuu queennnn”

On the work front, Avneet Kaur is currently busy with her upcoming flick Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie shall also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the male lead. Apart from this, Avneet has also been featured in the movie Mardaani and Mardaani 2 alongside Rani Mukherji. Her amazing honed acting chops in the movies earned her immense appreciation from the netizens.

As of now we are keen to watch Tiku Weds Sheru on our screens! Are you? Let us know in the comments below-