Avneet Kaur Celebrates Gurunanak Jayanti, Visits Gurudwara And Enjoys ‘Langar’ Prashad

The charming social media sensation Avneet Kaur treats her fans with a blissful glimpse from the Gurunanak Jayanti celebration yesterday. Though she is one of the popular stars in the country, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress is very grounded and rooted in her culture. And her latest Instagram dump is glimpses of the same. Let’s have a look below.

Avneet Kaur Celebrates Gurunanak Jayanti

Wishing her fans and well-wishers ‘Happy Gurupurab’, the actress dropped a series of photos from her celebrations yesterday. In the photos, the actress can be seen taking blessings from Waheguru at Gurudwara. She puts her head down and prays to the lord. Not only that, Avneet also sat in for the Langar Prashad. And with her face, it seems she loved everything. Sharing this post in the caption, she wrote, “Happy gurupurab ❤️🙏🏻 Waheguru.”

However, for the festive occasion, the sensational queen Avneet opted for a mesmerizing ethnic appearance in a beautiful violet color. She wore a plain peplum kurta with beautiful mirror work, matching pants, and a dupatta with golden lace and mirror work. She accessorized her look with an oxidized jhumkas and rings. At the same time, the rosy makeover and black bindi complement her desi-ness. She looked like an ethereal beauty in the gorgeous salwar suit.

Did you like Avneet Kaur’s Gurunanak Jayanti celebration? Drop your views in the comments box below.