Avneet Kaur Channels Her Desi-ness In A Stunning Blue Kurta Set With Golden Jhumkas

Avneet Kaur is the undisputed queen of fashion. She is basking in the glory of her successful stints in OTT films Tiku Weds Sheru and Love Ki Arrange Marriage. But that’s not all she has. Her powerful dressing and bold styles often become the talk of the town. And if you think she is all about modern outfits, so wait because she can do it all, from ethnic to Western. This time, she is channeling her desi-ness in a blue kurta set. Let’s delve into her full look.

Avneet Kaur’s Royal Blue Kurta Set

On Monday, 12 August, Avneet channeled her desi-ness and wore a beautiful royal blue kurta set from the clothing brand Kopal. The outfit has a plain kurta featuring full sleeves and a loose fit, giving her a breezy and beautiful appearance. The golden sequin embellishment around the v-neckline resembles a necklace, and the sequin details around the border of her sleeves look sparkling. She pairs her look with matching pajamas and a plain sheer dupatta decorated with a golden lace border.

Desi Makeup And Hairstyle

To uplift her desi charm, Avneet posted a mid-part straight open hairstyle, adding sophistication. With the golden cute jhumkas, the young actress looks super gorgeous. Her black winged eyeliner, rosy pink cheeks, glossy pink lips, and glowing face complete her regal sophistication. Embracing her desi allure, Avneet makes us fall for her.

But wait, that’s not all! Avneet’s quirkiness throughout the photos flaunts her beauty, and killer smiles enhance her look while her candid pouts make them a treat for the eyes.