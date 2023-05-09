Avneet Kaur completes 13 long years in showbiz, shares emotional video for fans

Avneet Kaur is the rising social media star. The actress has come a long way with her amazing work on the screen. And now, the diva has been earning love with her brilliant work on the screen with her sharp acting prowess. The actress garnered love and has made a niche in the industry. And with that, the actress has now completed 13 years in the showbiz.

Celebrating the big moment, a fanpage of the actress shared a video on their social media handle, going all emotional for her achievement. Check out below-

Avneet Kaur completes 13 years

Here take a look-

Avneet Kaur reshared the video on her story and shared an overwhelming message for her fans, showing gratitude to her admirers. Check out

Work Front

Avneet Kaur has appeared in TV shows like “Mardaani,” “Chandra Nandini,” and “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga,” where she played the lead role of Princess Yasmine. Apart from that, the actress has also earned immense love with her acting prowess in some of the most popular movies to date. Some of her best include Mardaani and Mardaani 2. She recently wrapped up for the movie Tiku Weds Sheru alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She also finished shooting for Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.