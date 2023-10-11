Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur exudes elegance in white corset top and satin skirt at Lake Como

Avneet Kaur donned a white corset top and a white satin skirt, oozing a sense of classic beauty. To complement her look, she opted for a thin golden chain.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Oct,2023 20:00:52
Avneet Kaur exudes elegance in white corset top and satin skirt at Lake Como 860427

Avneet Kaur, the stunning Indian actress and social media sensation, has been turning heads with her latest vacation in Italy. This talented young starlet recently celebrated her birthday in style, and her travel photos have undoubtedly set the internet on fire.

Avneet, who enjoys a massive following on Instagram, treated her fans to a visual delight by sharing enchanting snapshots from her Italian trip. In a series of Instagram photos that have already garnered thousands of likes and comments, Avneet exudes elegance and sophistication as she explores the captivating scenery of Lake Como.

Avneet Kaur exudes elegance in white corset top and satin skirt at Lake Como 860425

Avneet Kaur exudes elegance in white corset top and satin skirt at Lake Como 860426

For her day at Lake Como, Avneet donned a white corset top and a white satin skirt, oozing a sense of classic beauty. To complement her look, she opted for a thin golden chain. One striking element of her attire was a Christian Dior wristband. In the hair and makeup department, Avneet kept it simple but stunning. She let her long, luscious hair cascade gracefully. Her makeup was subtle and she adorned her lips with a soft, pink glossy shade.

Avneet’s caption for the photos, “Buongiorno Como!🤍✨🌸.” Her ability to effortlessly blend comfort and fashion while maintaining an air of elegance is truly remarkable. As the photos continue to circulate on social media, there’s no doubt that Avneet’s Italian birthday trip will inspire countless others to explore the enchanting shores of Lake Como.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Florence Diaries: Avneet Kaur Stuns In Chic White Tube Top And Cargo Pants 860350
Florence Diaries: Avneet Kaur Stuns In Chic White Tube Top And Cargo Pants
Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860304
Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia
Avneet Kaur, Deepika Padukone To Ananya Panday: Be Darling In Denim Style; Tube Top-Jacket 860138
Avneet Kaur, Deepika Padukone To Ananya Panday: Be Darling In Denim Style; Tube Top-Jacket
Wardrobe Essentials: Aashika Bhatia, Avneet Kaur & Jannat Zubair’s style guide [Photos] 859676
Wardrobe Essentials: Aashika Bhatia, Avneet Kaur & Jannat Zubair’s style guide [Photos]
Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia 859447
Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia
One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859411
One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill

Latest Stories

Pregnant Rubina Dilaik inspires women with her fitness journey 860532
Pregnant Rubina Dilaik inspires women with her fitness journey
Airport Fashion: Sonam Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Gown, Mira Rajput Goes Stylish In Co ord Set 860405
Airport Fashion: Sonam Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Gown, Mira Rajput Goes Stylish In Co ord Set
Mallika Singh's Mesmerizing Radha Look Evokes Nostalgia 860516
Mallika Singh’s Mesmerizing Radha Look Evokes Nostalgia
Kangana Ranaut takes the nation's pride along! Visited Cricket Live Mumbai for the India vs Afghanistan pre-match in Air Force uniform for Tejas promotion! 860529
Kangana Ranaut takes the nation’s pride along! Visited Cricket Live Mumbai for the India vs Afghanistan pre-match in Air Force uniform for Tejas promotion!
Ashnoor Kaur shares glimpse into the grah pravesh puja and housewarming celebration 860510
Ashnoor Kaur shares Glimpse from her Grah Pravesh Puja and housewarming celebration
Adnan Khan Refutes Rumours of Kathaa Ankahee Going Off-Air; Read Here 860508
Adnan Khan Refutes Rumours of Katha Ankahee Going Off-Air; Read Here
Read Latest News