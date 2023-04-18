Avneet Kaur, an actress and influencer, has a talent for fashion that never disappoints. Her wardrobe choices are always captivating, showcasing a perfect mix of alluring, down-to-earth, and elegant styles. Avneet effortlessly balances audacity with panache, making her a fashion icon.

The actress owns a huge fan following on Instagram. All thanks to her everyday fashion posts and more. Owing to that, the actress has now shared a latest fashion photoshoot video, where we can see her all rocking her fashion deck like a queen.

Avneet Kaur collaborates with FACE

In the video, we can see Avneet Kaur decked up in a stunning abstract printed blue and red cosy shirt. She completed the look with see-through organza red skirt. The actress completed the look with her wavy pulled back hairbun. For makeup, she picked up dewy soft eyes and pink lips. For accessories, she decked it up with a pair of beaded drop earrings and class.

Here take a look-

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I was tempted ❤🔥Effortlessly Chic @avneetkaur_13 never fails to give fashion inspiration.”

Work Front

Avneet Kaur has worked in both television and film industries in India. She began her acting career on the small screen with the TV show “Meri Maa” in 2012. She later appeared in several popular TV shows like “Savitri”, “Ek Mutthi Aasmaan”, “Chandra Nandini”, and “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga”, among others. She further bagged roles in movies like Mardaani and Mardaani 2. She recently wrapped up for the movie Tiku Weds Sheru.