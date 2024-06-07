Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Special Tattoo In Maroon Thigh-High Slit Gown, Check Now!

Avneet Kaur, a heartthrob Indian actress and social media star, made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, wearing a fairytale princess attire. The teenage actress wowed the audience with her third-look clothing appearance. She looked incredibly lovely in her maroon gown and captivated the moment.

Avneet Kaur’s Maroon Thigh-High Slit Gown Appearance-

Avneet Kaur recently took to Instagram to showcase her stunning look in a maroon thigh-high slit gown. The outfit, with its elegant one-shoulder deep neckline designed with a midriff cut-out featuring rich color, ruched pleated thigh-high slit gown, perfectly accentuates her graceful silhouette. The outfit is from the Maison 7 fashion label.

Avneet’s Style Appearance

Avneet’s hair was styled in side-parted soft waves and open tresses, complementing the elegant vibe of her outfit. Her makeup was kept glamorous yet subtle, with a focus on bold eyes with fluttery lashes, blushy cheeks, and a maroon matte lip, perfectly balancing the striking nature of her dress. In the photos, the actress flaunts her dazzling pictures with stunning postures.

The highlight of her look was the special tattoo she proudly flaunted. The strategic slit of the gown revealed the tattoo, adding a touch of edginess to her sophisticated ensemble. The tattoo has a special message: “Every flower must grow through dirt,” a famous quote by Laurie Jean Sennett, which means “a gentle reminder that nothing having comes easy.”

She captioned her post, “There’s something about waking up in the French Riviera,” with water waves and a red heart.

