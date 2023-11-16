Avneet Kaur Gives Her Desi Saree A Modern Twist With Corset Top, See Here

The social media sensation Avneet Kaur is currently enjoying her peak time in her career. With her amazing on-screen performance, the actress garners massive love from the audience and the critics. However, that’s not only the thing that makes her buzz every day in the headlines but also her fashion moment wherever she goes. The actress makes sure to steal attention with her bold and beautiful choices. And this time, she makes stunning fashion moments with her indo-western saree style.

Avneet Kaur’s Desi Look With Modern Twist

Mind-blowing! Undoubtedly, Avneet Kaur knows how to pull all the attention towards her. The actress, this time, dons a plain golden saree that gives her desi charm. The Tiku Weds Sheru actress adds a modern twist with the shimmery sequin strapless corset top draped as a blouse. The bodice hugs her body shape so perfectly that it defines her curvy figure, making us fall for her fitness.

It’s only Avneet who can nail her look in a simple style. She adorns her simplicity with the diamond earrings and matching bracelet. Her mid-part sleek, open, straight hairstyle complements her appearance. The perfect winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and glossy red lips elevate her simplicity with the class. Avneet Kaur, in this desi look, balances style and elegance.

