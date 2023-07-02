Avneet Kaur goes galactic in green glittery mini at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash

Avneet Kaur, the stunning actress, radiated glamour in a mesmerizing green glittery mini dress with a sheer plunging neckline. The diva shared a series of breathtaking pictures on her Instagram handle, capturing her captivating look at the success party of the movie ‘#TikuWedsSheru.’ Avneet’s outfit was courtesy of Ambika Lal, while her dazzling jewelry was provided by House of JSK Jewels, Ishhaara, and Ascend Rohank.

Avneet’s stunning makeover

Her flawless hair and makeup were skillfully done by Sachin Makeup Artist and Shab Qureshi. The talented actress was styled by Sukriti Grover, with assistance from Vani Gupta, Jivika Setpal, and Mahek Gada. Prashant Samtani expertly captured the glamorous moments through his lens, immortalizing the enchanting evening.

Check out below-

Work Front

Avneet gained recognition for her role as Yasmine in the fantasy series “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga,” where she portrayed a fearless and strong-willed princess. Prior to that, she showcased her acting prowess in the popular dance reality show “Dance India Dance Li’l Masters” and the drama series “Mardaani.” Avneet’s captivating screen presence, impressive dance skills, and dedication to her craft have garnered her a strong fan base and established her as one of the most promising young talents in the industry.

