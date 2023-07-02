ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur goes galactic in green glittery mini at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash

The diva shared a series of breathtaking pictures on her Instagram handle, capturing her captivating look at the success party of the movie '#TikuWedsSheru.' Scroll below to check the pictures-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jul,2023 22:35:37
Avneet Kaur goes galactic in green glittery mini at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash

Avneet Kaur, the stunning actress, radiated glamour in a mesmerizing green glittery mini dress with a sheer plunging neckline. The diva shared a series of breathtaking pictures on her Instagram handle, capturing her captivating look at the success party of the movie ‘#TikuWedsSheru.’ Avneet’s outfit was courtesy of Ambika Lal, while her dazzling jewelry was provided by House of JSK Jewels, Ishhaara, and Ascend Rohank.

Avneet’s stunning makeover

Her flawless hair and makeup were skillfully done by Sachin Makeup Artist and Shab Qureshi. The talented actress was styled by Sukriti Grover, with assistance from Vani Gupta, Jivika Setpal, and Mahek Gada. Prashant Samtani expertly captured the glamorous moments through his lens, immortalizing the enchanting evening.

Check out below-

Avneet Kaur goes galactic in green glittery mini at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash 822910

Avneet Kaur goes galactic in green glittery mini at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash 822911

Avneet Kaur goes galactic in green glittery mini at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash 822912

Avneet Kaur goes galactic in green glittery mini at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash 822913

Avneet Kaur goes galactic in green glittery mini at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash 822914

Avneet Kaur goes galactic in green glittery mini at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash 822915

Avneet Kaur goes galactic in green glittery mini at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash 822916

Work Front

Avneet gained recognition for her role as Yasmine in the fantasy series “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga,” where she portrayed a fearless and strong-willed princess. Prior to that, she showcased her acting prowess in the popular dance reality show “Dance India Dance Li’l Masters” and the drama series “Mardaani.” Avneet’s captivating screen presence, impressive dance skills, and dedication to her craft have garnered her a strong fan base and established her as one of the most promising young talents in the industry.

What are your views on the above stylefile in the sheer green plunging neck dress? Let us know in the comments below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Avneet Kaur Looks The Perfect Ravishing Beauty In This Character Look From Tiku Weds Sheru; Take A Glimpse
Avneet Kaur Looks The Perfect Ravishing Beauty In This Character Look From Tiku Weds Sheru; Take A Glimpse
Tiku Weds Sheru: Avneet Kaur hilarious goofy moment Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Tiku Weds Sheru: Avneet Kaur hilarious goofy moment Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Age Gap Romances in Bollywood
Age Gap Romances in Bollywood
Avneet Kaur enjoys shopping spree after Tiku Weds Sheru, check out
Avneet Kaur enjoys shopping spree after Tiku Weds Sheru, check out
Watch: Avneet Kaur’s burning hot transformation ramp walk is killer
Watch: Avneet Kaur’s burning hot transformation ramp walk is killer
Avneet Kaur looks chic in knitted top and denim skirt
Avneet Kaur looks chic in knitted top and denim skirt
Latest Stories
Take the casual couture code from Siddharth Nigam
Take the casual couture code from Siddharth Nigam
Hansika Motwani thinks Ranveer Singh can ‘pull off’ any style, here’s why
Hansika Motwani thinks Ranveer Singh can ‘pull off’ any style, here’s why
Stunner! Ashi Singh is all about glam in this silver lehenga choli, see pics
Stunner! Ashi Singh is all about glam in this silver lehenga choli, see pics
Swastika Mukherjee In Love With Red And White Saree, See Pics
Swastika Mukherjee In Love With Red And White Saree, See Pics
Breaking: Atlee X Varun Dhawan’s untitled action-packed flick gets release date, see insights
Breaking: Atlee X Varun Dhawan’s untitled action-packed flick gets release date, see insights
Sparta: The Despicable Irony Of A Pedophile As A Protector
Sparta: The Despicable Irony Of A Pedophile As A Protector
Read Latest News