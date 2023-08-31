Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur is a heartthrob diva in the entertainment world. In her recent super bold avatar, she donned unbuttoned denim and white bustier. Check out below

Avneet Kaur is back with a bang with her super bold avatar. Known for her sizzling style, she has got everyone feeling the heatwave! Today, she is rocking a super bold look in a stylish white bustier that’s raising the sensuality bar paired with unbuttoned denim. With her new look, she is bringing a fashion firework that you couldn’t stop admiring.

Avneet Kaur’s Super Bold Look

Styled in the trendy ensemble, Avneet Kaur donned a white low-neckline bustier from label Victoria’s Secret. She emphasized her curvaceous midriff in the super bold avatar.

But wait, there is more to this bold style. Avneet paired this sultry bustier with unbuttoned ripped denim, creating a trendy and bold style. It’s the kind of look that screams attention with sensuality and glam.

To increase the power of her style, she opted for a messy noodle hair bun. She accessorized her look with a gold choker. With her bold winged eyeliner, matte bold lips, and dewy makeup, she rounded her overall glam in the super bold avatar.

Kudos to Aishwarya Nayak, who captured the actress through the lens of her camera in striking poses that scream attention in her sensual poses and expressions.

In the caption, she wrote, “You wish,” undoubtedly, we wish you see her stunning statement styles everyday.

Did you enjoy Avneet Kaur’s new glam in a bustier and ripped denim pants? Let us know in the comments section.