Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur Heats Up Goa In Blue Co ord Set, Funky Specs, And Gold Accessories

The stunning Avneet Kaur in the latest Instagram photos heats Goa in a blue co ord set with funky specs and gold accessories. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Sep,2023 14:00:08
Avneet Kaur Heats Up Goa In Blue Co ord Set, Funky Specs, And Gold Accessories 855785

The sizzling social media star Avneet Kaur is not unknown to anyone. Recently, she marked her debut in Hindi cinema with the OTT film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru,’ and she often remains in the limelight. Currently, the actress is enjoying her sunny vacation in Goa, and today, with her picturesque figure, she is heating the weather.

Avneet Kaur In Blue Co ord Set

On Tuesday evening, Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle and shared a sizzling set of photos from her Goa vacations. In the snapshots, she can be seen wearing a dark blue halter-neck bralette crop top. The thin slip accentuates her sultry shoulders and neckline. She paired it with blue joggers, defining her toned curves. She held a white and yellow shawl in her hand.

That’s not all. Avneet opts for a sleek braided hairstyle, adding a sense of simplicity. With the black specs, she brings that funky look. Her gold bangles and small earrings add an extra dose of sophistication. Avneet is heating the environment in the sizzling photos, and fans couldn’t stop sweating.

In the series of photos dump, the 21-year-old actress had fun playing games in the game zone to treat her hungry soul with mouth-watering dishes along with her friends and little family members. “It was all fun and games till things got heated with these two,” Avneet Kaur captioned the post.

Share your thoughts in the comments box below with us.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur and Reem Sameer Shaikh glow in designer sarees [Photos] 855480
Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur and Reem Sameer Shaikh glow in designer sarees [Photos]
Avneet Kaur Photos In Pastel Saree And Deep Neck Blouse Design With Gajra, Diamond Necklace Set 855402
Avneet Kaur Photos In Pastel Saree And Deep Neck Blouse Design With Gajra, Diamond Necklace Set
Sass Up Your Night Party Look Like Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Riva Arora In Black Dresses 855245
Sass Up Your Night Party Look Like Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Riva Arora In Black Dresses
Reem Shaikh, Anushka Sen and Avneet Kaur’s blouse back designs shall sort your saree glam 854911
Reem Shaikh, Anushka Sen and Avneet Kaur’s blouse back designs shall sort your saree glam
Flex your crop tops with swag like Avneet Kaur, Anushka Sen and Jannat Zubair [Photos] 854406
Flex your crop tops with swag like Avneet Kaur, Anushka Sen and Jannat Zubair [Photos]
Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair and Riva Arora are beauties in crop top lehengas, take cues 854132
Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair and Riva Arora are beauties in crop top lehengas, take cues

Latest Stories

Kumkum Bhagya update: Mugdha Chaphekar Breaks Silence On Generation Leap, Makes Big Revelation 855812
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mugdha Chaphekar Breaks Silence On Generation Leap, Makes Big Revelation
Newlywed Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha pen overwhelming note for fans for their warm wishes, read 855814
Newlywed Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha pen overwhelming note for fans for their warm wishes, read
Siddharth Nigam to host Dance Plus 7, mother Vibha Nigam reacts 855809
Siddharth Nigam to host Dance Plus 7, mother Vibha Nigam reacts
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan’s health deteriorates, Jordan's bold condition shocks Elahi 855808
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan’s health deteriorates, Jordan’s bold condition shocks Elahi
COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': Hina Khan aka ‘Sher Khan’ makes a comeback as a challenger 855769
COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’: Hina Khan aka ‘Sher Khan’ makes a comeback as a challenger
Star Bharat Announces the Return of Three Beloved Shows: 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu,' 'Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded,' and 'May I Come in Madam?' 855783
Star Bharat Announces the Return of Three Beloved Shows: ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartein Laagu,’ ‘Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded,’ and ‘May I Come in Madam?’
Read Latest News