Avneet Kaur Heats Up Goa In Blue Co ord Set, Funky Specs, And Gold Accessories

The sizzling social media star Avneet Kaur is not unknown to anyone. Recently, she marked her debut in Hindi cinema with the OTT film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru,’ and she often remains in the limelight. Currently, the actress is enjoying her sunny vacation in Goa, and today, with her picturesque figure, she is heating the weather.

Avneet Kaur In Blue Co ord Set

On Tuesday evening, Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle and shared a sizzling set of photos from her Goa vacations. In the snapshots, she can be seen wearing a dark blue halter-neck bralette crop top. The thin slip accentuates her sultry shoulders and neckline. She paired it with blue joggers, defining her toned curves. She held a white and yellow shawl in her hand.

That’s not all. Avneet opts for a sleek braided hairstyle, adding a sense of simplicity. With the black specs, she brings that funky look. Her gold bangles and small earrings add an extra dose of sophistication. Avneet is heating the environment in the sizzling photos, and fans couldn’t stop sweating.

In the series of photos dump, the 21-year-old actress had fun playing games in the game zone to treat her hungry soul with mouth-watering dishes along with her friends and little family members. “It was all fun and games till things got heated with these two,” Avneet Kaur captioned the post.

