Avneet Kaur Hits ‘Wedding’ Vibes With her Energetic Dance Performance, Watch

The sensational Avneet Kaur needs no introduction. The small child artist has become a talked about celebrity in the town with her stint and appearance. The Tiku Weds Sheru actress is a social media bug who loves to share insights from her personal and professional life. This time, she grabbed attention with her dance moves.

Avneet Kaur’s Energetic Dance Moves

The queen of hearts, Avneet Kaur, took to her Instagram and dropped a video of herself sharing a glimpse of her dance moves. Witnessing her dance her heart out reminds us of the little Avneet, who participated in Dance India Dance and enchanted us with her versatility.

However, this time, Avneet hits the wedding vibes with her energetic thumkas during the dance faceoff at a wedding in the town. The actress shows her perfect dance moves, from shaking to showing some Western dance steps, and she became the center of attraction.

For the wedding season, Avneet appeared in style, wearing a beautiful bronze anarkali lehenga. Her simple styling sense and golden glow grabbed our attention. Her embellished sequins outfit also stole the show as she flaunts her dance moves. The expression on her face shows her excitement and the fun time she had during the dance session.

Did you like Avneet Kaur’s thumkas? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.