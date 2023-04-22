ADVERTISEMENT
Avneet Kaur is a bombastic queen in orange cut-out dress, we are in love

Avneet Kaur looks stunning in her orange cut-out dress posing for FACE magazine cover

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Apr,2023 07:55:04
Avneet Kaur, one of the leading stars from the television industry has now left her Instagram fans enticed with her stylish look on Instagram. The actress posed for the popular fashion magazine FACE and looked all glamourous in her stylish orange bodycon dress. The actress flaunted her curvaceous armour like a queen leaving her admirers all flabbergasted.

Check out below-

Avneet Kaur poses for FACE magazine cover

The Mardaani actress took to her Instagram handle to share yet another series of pictures as she poses for FACE magazine. The actress can be seen wearing a stylish cutout mango bodycon dress. The diva completed the fashion deck with her pulled back hairdo. Her makeup looked on point as she teamed it off with bold dewy eyes and sleek eyebrows. The actress topped it with a beautiful embellished denim jacket.

Sharing the picture, Avneet Kaur wrote, “Shuffle the deck, I’m the queen of the pack.” Here take a look-

Work Front

Avneet Kaur, a popular Indian actress, dancer, and social media personality, rose to fame with her roles in the TV shows “Meri Maa” and “Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain” as a child artist. She has since appeared in several other television shows including “Dance India Dance Li’l Masters 2”, “Ek Mutthi Aasmaan”, “Chandra Nandini”, and “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga”.

Apart from acting, Avneet is also a skilled dancer and has participated in several dance reality shows. She is also a leading Instagram influencer who has 32.8 million followers.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

