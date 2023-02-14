Fashion remains synonymous to Avneet Kaur. The vivacious young actress from the tv industry has definitely made a way for herself in the showbiz. Since her very venture from the reality show Dance India Dance, Kaur has never looked back in life. Owing to that, the actress has recently wrapped up for her movie Tiku Weds Sheru that also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The movie is banked by Manikarnika Films led by Kangana Ranaut.

Kaur, apart from a leading actress from the industry, has also been an active social media user. She owns a huge fan following on her Instagram, with a whopping number of followers. All thanks to her super engaging content, fashion follow ups and more. Time and again the actress has managed to settle us with pure goals and cues with her regular fashion set ups on Instagram.

Saying that, whether it’s to ace the ethnic closet statures or western closet statures, Kaur has managed to put up the best looks from the showdown. With that, she has now dropped a stunning set of pictures on Instagram, where we spot her all ravishing in a lehenga choli.

In the pictures, that she shared, we can see her wearing a beautiful floral embellished lehenga. Her skirt featured intricate floral sequinned work. She decked it up with deep neck floral blouse. The actress topped it off with peach pink embellished dupatta. She completed the look with long wavy hair and minimal makeup.

For accessories she kept it minimal with a pair of drop earrings and bangles on her both hands.

Check out pictures here-