Avneet Kaur Keeps It Aesthetic Head-to-toe In White Floral Dress For Vacation In City Of Fashion, Milan

Avneet Kaur is a true fashionista. The diva never fails to rock her style wherever she goes. From her red carpet looks to day-out glam, she leaves an impact on the onlookers every time. Recently, the actress jetted on vacation to Italy, and her new city is Milan, which is also known as the City of Fashion, where major brands originate. For her vacation in the city of fashion, the Love Ki Arrange Marriage actress rocks her look decked head-to-toe in white. Let’s have a look below.

Avneet Kaur’s Aesthetic Look In White For Milan Vacation

The gorgeous Avneet stepped out in Milan, enjoying her vacation. The actress explored the city, from iconic streets and luxurious fashion houses to a huge cathedral. However, Avneet’s aesthetic vibe from head-to-toe in white made us fall for her. For her day out in Milan, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress wore a cute white mini dress featuring a round neckline and sleeveless hands, flaunting her figure. Meanwhile, the low hemline defines her toned legs. At the same time, the rose flower details all over the ensemble made it look beautiful, just like a flower.

That’s not all! Avneet added a touch of sophistication with her aesthetic all-white choices. The actress opts for a golden necklace with matching earrings, which give her appearance a sparkling touch. At the same time, her half-hair secured hairstyle with a white bow complements her appearance. With white nail paints and footwear, Avneet creates an aesthetic white look. With the classy sunny glasses, the actress looks oh-so-beautiful. Throughout the photos, the diva makes us fall for her with her fashion while her adaye are killer.