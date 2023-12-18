Avneet Kaur keeps it chic in teal blue ruffle edge chiffon saree worth Rs 26,240

Digital | Celebrities

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Setting a trend in the world of fashion, Avneet Kaur recently graced her Instagram with a series of stunning photos, showcasing her impeccable style in a teal blue chiffon saree with a ruffle edge. The sheer elegance of the saree, priced at Rs 26,240, caught the eye, and Avneet effortlessly owned the look with grace and sophistication.

A Closer Look at Avneet’s Saree Ensemble

Avneet’s teal blue saree featured an exquisite ruffle edge with embroidered hand harper, adding a touch of charm and uniqueness to the ensemble. The accompanying halter neck blouse, crafted from the same fabric, added a modern and chic element to the traditional attire. The actress skillfully paired the outfit with a sleek mid-parted ponytail, keeping it simple yet stylish.

Accessorizing with Finesse: Avneet’s Minimalist Glam

Completing the chic look, Avneet opted for minimal makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. She adorned herself with a stylish set of silver bangles and a pair of jhumkas, perfectly complementing the overall aesthetic. Avneet Kaur’s choice of accessories and makeup highlighted her ability to strike a balance between traditional charm and contemporary flair.

Recrate This Look

For those inspired by Avneet Kaur’s chic teal blue ruffle edge chiffon saree look, recreating a similar ensemble can be a delightful fashion venture. Start by selecting a saree in a similar shade of teal blue, focusing on the ruffle edge for that added flair. Opt for a blouse with a halter neck design, ensuring it complements the saree’s fabric for a cohesive look. Experiment with different embroidery patterns or embellishments on the ruffle edge to add a personal touch. To mimic Avneet’s hairstyle, consider a sleek mid-parted ponytail, or go for loose waves for a more relaxed vibe. For makeup, embrace a minimalist approach with neutral tones and a subtle lip color. Accessorize with silver bangles and jhumkas, or add your unique twist with statement pieces. By infusing your personality into the recreation, you can achieve a stunning look that mirrors Avneet Kaur’s chic and individualistic style.

