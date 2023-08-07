ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur Looks Glitter And Glam In Ibiza Dairies

Avneet Kaur, the beauty queen, is enjoying her vacation right now. Recently she shared new party pictures from her vacation on her social media handle. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Aug,2023 05:30:56
Avneet Kaur Looks Glitter And Glam In Ibiza Dairies

Avneet Kaur has become a sensation on the internet since her debut movie Tiku Weds Sheru was released. The actress is currently on Ibiza Island in Spain for her vacation. She has been sharing pictures from her vacation and making fans go swoon. After her hot bikini avatar from the pool, the diva shared pictures from a fun night today.

Avneet Kaur’s Glittery Night Party

In the images, Avneet is seen wearing a silver glitter strapless body-hugging dress. She adds a pinch of glamour with silver eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and matte lips. Her styled look was round, with a sleek hairstyle and a glitter handbag. Avneet’s overall look was very expensive, with an outfit from the luxury brand Zara and a handbag from the fashion brand Prada.

Avneet Kaur captioned her pictures, “Last night in Ibiza…Adios.” Well, with the stunning pictures, it is clear she had a blast time last night. She tried the delicious delicacies there and also had fun taking mirror selfies. Her striking poses and glamour already made hearts flutter. She is known to captivate with her glam.

Ever since the diva landed in Ibiza, she has been treating her fans with a glimpse of everything, and everywhere she goes. And this has made the viewers plan a vacation.

So did you enjoy Avneet Kaur’s last night party vibe? Please drop your views in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

