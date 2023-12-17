Avneet Kaur Makes Hearts Skip A Beat With Her Gorgeousness In Green Outfit

The sensational beauty Avneet Kaur has become a constant attraction of news headlines after her debut in Bollywood with the OTT film Tiku Weds Sheru. Well, that’s not only the thing, but also her fashion lately at events, and the red carpet has made her the talk of the town. However, today, she is making hearts skip a beat with her green outfit look.

Avneet Kaur’s Green Outfit Look

Embracing a beautiful green traditional outfit, Avneet Kaur serves a mid-day treat. In the collage image, the Alladin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress wore a green printed kurta in a halter neck pattern that accentuated her beautiful shoulders. And the matching dupatta completes her look. In this simple yet attractive look, Avneet captures our attention.

Avneet Kaur has the knack of embracing every look effortlessly. And so, she opts for diamond-embellished long statement earrings and silver bangles that complement her appearance. The mid-part low ponytail goes well with her traditional charm. The bold black eyeliner accentuates her oceanic eyes. The shiny red cheeks and matching lipstick make her look like a wow. It seems this is yet another look for the wedding season. Her beautiful smile and candid poses make fans’ hearts skip a beat.

Did you like Avneet Kaur’s green look? Drop your views in the comments box below.