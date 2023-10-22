Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur redefines ‘chic’ in white power suit, check out photos

Avneet Kaur, the reigning queen of chic, has once again left us all spellbound with her impeccable fashion sense. In a world where power suits usually come in somber shades, Avneet dares to stand out in a white power suit that's as stunning as it is minimal yet grand. Check out photos

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Oct,2023 13:30:40
Avneet Kaur redefines ‘chic’ in white power suit, check out photos 863351
Credit: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Avneet Kaur, the reigning queen of chic, has once again left us all spellbound with her impeccable fashion sense. In a world where power suits usually come in somber shades, Avneet dares to stand out in a white power suit that’s as stunning as it is minimal yet grand. The ensemble is topped with a rich brown chocolate camisole, a choice that showcases her fearless approach to fashion.

But what truly sets this look on fire is Avneet’s long wavy hairdo. It’s a cascade of elegance that adds a touch of romance to the ensemble, transforming the power suit into an epitome of modern femininity. Her dewy minimal makeup look, combined with those mesmerizing waves, proves that simplicity can be incredibly alluring.

See photos:

Avneet Kaur redefines ‘chic’ in white power suit, check out photos 863343

Avneet Kaur redefines ‘chic’ in white power suit, check out photos 863344

Avneet Kaur redefines ‘chic’ in white power suit, check out photos 863345

Avneet Kaur redefines ‘chic’ in white power suit, check out photos 863346

Avneet Kaur redefines ‘chic’ in white power suit, check out photos 863347

Avneet Kaur redefines ‘chic’ in white power suit, check out photos 863348

Avneet Kaur redefines ‘chic’ in white power suit, check out photos 863349

Avneet Kaur redefines ‘chic’ in white power suit, check out photos 863350

Let’s not forget the stylish black sunglasses – the ultimate fashion weapon to fend off the sun and paparazzi alike. They add an element of mystery to her already enigmatic persona, making us all wonder what’s next on her style agenda.

Now, what’s a power suit without the right accessories? Avneet keeps the aura high with a golden neckpiece that exudes opulence, a stylish handbag that’s both functional and fashionable, and black pumps that complete the ensemble with a touch of boldness. It’s a masterclass in accessorizing, demonstrating that the right pieces can take your look from ordinary to extraordinary.

In a world where fashion speaks volumes, Avneet Kaur speaks the loudest. Her style is a delightful blend of elegance and audacity, and with this look, she leaves no doubt that she’s the ultimate fashion diva. Whether you’re seeking fashion inspiration or simply admiring the art of dressing, Avneet’s ensemble is nothing short of aspirational goals.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

[Photos] Avneet Kaur explores London nights in abstract print co ord set 863250
[Photos] Avneet Kaur explores London nights in abstract print co ord set
Take the casual denim style code from Avneet Kaur 862436
Take the casual denim style code from Avneet Kaur
Avneet Kaur Paints Town Red In Red Mesh Dress And Chic Blazer, See Bold Photos 861882
Avneet Kaur Paints Town Red In Red Mesh Dress And Chic Blazer, See Bold Photos
Bellagio Diaries: Avneet Kaur exudes elegance in chic all-white ensemble 861905
Bellagio Diaries: Avneet Kaur exudes elegance in chic all-white ensemble
Too Hot To Handle! Avneet Kaur Takes Dip In Water Wearing Floral Bikini, Watch 861695
Too Hot To Handle! Avneet Kaur Takes Dip In Water Wearing Floral Bikini, Watch
Avneet Kaur celebrates birthday in London, sizzles in a sexy black bodycon gown 861463
Avneet Kaur celebrates birthday in London, sizzles in a sexy black bodycon gown

Latest Stories

Exclusive: Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the post-leap cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 863425
Exclusive: Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the post-leap cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Esha Gupta champions the cutout glam in chocolate brown maxi dress 863362
Esha Gupta champions the cutout glam in chocolate brown maxi dress
Give your ethnic festive wardrobe a Kareena Kapoor twist, here’s how 863229
Give your ethnic festive wardrobe a Kareena Kapoor twist, here’s how
[Photodump] A day inside Mrunal Thakur’s life 863221
[Photodump] A day inside Mrunal Thakur’s life
Cocktail Party Wears Essentials: Rakul Preet Singh and Janhvi Kapoor serve ultimate goals 863209
Cocktail Party Wears Essentials: Rakul Preet Singh and Janhvi Kapoor serve ultimate goals
[Photos] Vaani Kapoor keeps it bossy in beige trench coat 863294
[Photos] Vaani Kapoor keeps it bossy in beige trench coat
Read Latest News