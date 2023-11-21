Avneet Kaur reloads elegance in beige silk embroidered lehenga and jacket [Photos]

Prepare to be enchanted as Avneet Kaur transforms into a vision of divine elegance in a show-stopping beige lehenga set with a jacket that’s practically a masterpiece. This isn’t just fashion; it’s an otherworldly experience that comes with a price tag of Rs 38,000 – because, let’s be honest, looking this fabulous comes at a cost that’s worth every penny.

A magnifying look at the classic adorn

A jacket adorned with stunning embroidery, crafted from the luxurious embrace of tissue silk, and a color that defines sophistication – beige. But Avneet doesn’t stop there; she elevates the entire look with a stylish wavy ponytail that makes you question your own hair game.

The beauty details are like the icing on an already delicious cake. Sleek eyebrows, dewy soft eyes, and lips dipped in the perfect shade of pink peach – Avneet doesn’t just wear makeup; she creates a masterpiece. And just when you think it couldn’t get any better, rosy cheeks, a highlighter that could guide lost ships, and a pair of drop diamond earrings that add the final touch of elegance.

Avneet Kaur isn’t just donning an outfit; she’s curating an experience. So, if you’ve ever dreamt of looking and feeling divine, take notes, because Avneet just turned fantasy into reality, one tissue silk twirl at a time.