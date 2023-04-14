Avneet Kaur turns heads once again with her candid posts on Instagram. The actress is an avid social media user. The diva has time and again been our muse with given her everyday fashion posts. As of now, the actress has now shared a set of gorgeous pictures from her trip to Madhya Pradesh. Scroll down beneath to check on the pictures-

Avneet Kaur shares candid pictures in casual fashion

Avneet Kaur, the Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures. The actress looked stunning in her floral deep neck crop top that she teamed with matching joggers. The actress completed the look with her wavy long hair and minimal makeover.

Sharing the sunkissed moment from Madhya Pradesh, she wrote, “Are sambhal kar yaar abhi gir jaate na mere pyaar mai”

Soon after she shared the pictures on her social media handle, fans came in gushing with love and praise for the actress in the comments. Well, we too, are in awe with Kaur’s look in the pictures.

Work Front

Avneet has appeared in several television shows such as “Meri Maa,” “Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain,” “Ek Mutthi Aasmaan,” and “Chandra Nandini.” She is best known for her roles in the shows “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga” and “Mardaani 2.” In addition to acting, Avneet is also a talented dancer and has participated in several dance shows.

Of late, she recently wrapped up for the movie Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie is banked by Manikarnika Films.