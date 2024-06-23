Avneet Kaur Steals Show In Blue Corset Dress, Jacqueliene Fernandez Calls Her, ‘Pretty’

Avneet Kaur is enjoying the success of her most recent film, ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.’ She co-starred with Bollywood actor Sunny Singh, and their chemistry in the film keeps the public entertains, as the film is trending on Zee5. Not only her acting but also her dress sense is always on point. Avneet Kaur recently made a stunning appearance in a gorgeous western fit. Check out the look below!

Avneet Kaur’s Glam Look-

Avneet Kaur, the ‘Style Icon Of The Year,’ shared a series of captivating photos on Instagram. Her stylish dress for the award show is a sight to behold. The blue strappy, deep sweetheart neckline, shimmery bust with sheer corset midriff fitted ruffle intricate detailing, and a flattering fit that accentuated her figure beautifully. The vibrant blue color mini dress added a touch of elegance and sophistication to her look, making her the center of attention.

Avneet Kaur’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Avneet Kaur’s natural grace and strong facial expressions were the highlights of her appearance. Her hair was tied in a flat front with a curly open hairstyle, adding to her grandeur. The fluttery lashes, shimmery blue eyeshadow, highlighted blushy cheeks, and creamy peach lips completed her look to perfection. Avneet accessorized her look with a ring, earrings, and heel shimmery shoes. Her picture with the trophy is a testament to her success and beauty.

Jacqueline’s compliment to Avneet Kaur highlights that fans appreciate the camaraderie between the two stars. The Bollywood actress comments, “Awww, So Pretty,” with two white hearts.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.