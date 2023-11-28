Avneet Kaur Stuns Flaunting Curvy Figure In Icy Blue Two Piece, See Photos

Avneet Kaur is setting the fashion game ablaze with her recent glam. The actress is a trendsetter who brings out new styles and rules over hearts with the way she nails her every look to perfection. And this time, she flaunts her curves in an icy blue two-piece outfit that has left us gushing. Let’s take a closer look below.

Avneet Kaur’s Icey Blue Two-Piece Glam

Wow, wow, and how! Avneet Kaur makes hearts race with the bold glam that she opted for her rumored boyfriend Raghav Sharma’s birthday. She wore an icy blue outfit from DrobeKart, the clothing brand. The outfit includes a bralette attached with a silver string, while the extended scarf detail wrapped around her neck looks stylish. She pairs her look with the matching skinny mini skirt, emphasizing her jaw-dropping curvy midriff. Also, the beautiful bracelet tattoo around her chest looks sensuous.

Avneet Kaur showcases her bold and beautiful charm in the icy blue haze. She styles her look with wavy curls and an open hairstyle. The white rose-crafted earrings and diamond-embellished bracelet in her hand elevate her glam. Her beautiful black eyes, red cheeks, and glossy pink lips complement her stunning appearance.

Did you like Avneet Kaur’s icey blue glam in a two-piece outfit? Drop your views in the comments box.