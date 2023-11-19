Avneet Kaur Stuns In Black Backless Top, Multiple Ear Piercing Grabs Attention

Avneet Kaur is a sensational beauty queen in the town. The diva never fails to excel in the fashion game with her sartorial choices wherever she goes. The actress keeps her fans engaged through her regular posts and insights from her personal and professional life. And this time, she stuns her followers in a jaw-dropping backless black top avatar. Let’s have a look below.

Avneet Kaur’s Backless Black Top

So pretty! Avneet knows how to pull off her style to perfection with her choices. The diva dons a black high-neck crop top with full sleeves and skinny fitting. What caught our attention was the backless detailing, making her look sexy in the black fit. She pairs her look with matching black pants. In the matte black look, Avneet shines like a star.

But wait, there is more! Avneet Kaur adorns her glam with the clean high bun with the flying flicks. Her winged black eyeliner gives her caty eyes. In contrast, the rosy cheeks and nose shine under the moody lighting. At the same time, her glossy pink lips add an extra dose of glamour. She completes her look with the statement black handbag.

In the first image, she poses, flaunting her gorgeousness in the mesmerizing backdrop of green pants and lighting. While in the next click, the actress flaunts her back in the backless top. What caught our attention was her ear piercings. She has three piercings in her ears- one on the normal spot, the second one just above that, and the third one at the beginning of the ear.

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments box below.