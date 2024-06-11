Avneet Kaur Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Gown From Cannes 2024, Attracts Attention In Statement Look

Social Media Influencer Avneet Kaur debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. She showcased her impeccable style in her 6th look, wearing a stunning thigh-high slit gown on an Instagram photoshoot. Let’s delve into the attention-grabbing details of her glamorous ensemble:

Photos Of Avneet Kaur In Pistachio Gown From Cannes 2024

Taking to Avneet Kaur’s Instagram post, the diva looked gorgeous in a pistachio green thigh-high slit gown for the red carpet moments. The gown features embellishments with intricate golden work on her bust area to the waistline, exuding luxury and sophistication. It has one-shoulder sleeves with a pleated pattern, midriff key-hole features a figure-flattering silhouette with a thigh-high slit with a long trail on her back, showcasing Avneet’s toned legs and adding a touch of allure to her ensemble.

Avneet Kaur’s Hair And Makeup-

Avneet styles her hair in a middle-parted tight bun hairstyle that frames her face elegantly. Her makeup features a flawless base, soft shimmery eyeshadow, and fluttery lashes, highlighting her face with shimmery powder and pink glossy lip color. The actress keeps her accessories minimal to let the gown take center stage, opting for delicate ear studs and a statement ring and paired her look with beige heels to add a touch of sparkle. She chose striking poses in the photos while showcasing her stunning outfit in the glowing sunshine. Every minute detail of her overall appearance is remarkable, making her look flawless with her stylish element.

