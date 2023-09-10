Avneet Kaur Takes Internet By Storm In Green Satin Revealing Trail Gown, See Bold Photoshoot

Avneet Kaur, the sensational social media star who rose to fame portraying Jasmin in the fiction show Aladdin, is taking the internet by storm in her latest avatar. She is not unknown to make head turn with her enchanting fashion choices. Once again, her bold photoshoot in a green ensemble is buzzing.

Avneet Kaur’s Bold Photoshoot

Styled by Kunal Mundhe, Avneet dons a green satin halter neck and floor-sweeping gown from the Khalak Couture. With the high shoulder sleeves and floor-sweeping gown with the flying trail, the actress looks nothing short of a diva in the stunning gown.

But wait, there is more! She opts for white pearl earrings to add an extra dose of sophistication. Her low bun with the flying flicks enhances her charming personality. At the same time, the nude high heels uplift her diva vibes. In the revealing gown, Avneet embraces her elegance.

Visual Affairs Photography caught the beauty in the sultry poses throughout the bold photoshoot. Every picture screams attention and spells different stories. Avneet Kaur knows how to pull attention towards her.

A user wrote, “Stylish beauty.” The other user in the comments said, “Damn gorgeous.” “Just showing her skills,” commented the third. While many shared emoticons.

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box below.