Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur Takes Internet By Storm In Green Satin Revealing Trail Gown, See Bold Photoshoot

Avneet is a stunning diva who recently took the internet by storm in a green satin revealing trail gown. Check out the bold photoshoot in the article below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Sep,2023 09:15:01
Avneet Kaur Takes Internet By Storm In Green Satin Revealing Trail Gown, See Bold Photoshoot 850132

Avneet Kaur, the sensational social media star who rose to fame portraying Jasmin in the fiction show Aladdin, is taking the internet by storm in her latest avatar. She is not unknown to make head turn with her enchanting fashion choices. Once again, her bold photoshoot in a green ensemble is buzzing.

Avneet Kaur’s Bold Photoshoot

Styled by Kunal Mundhe, Avneet dons a green satin halter neck and floor-sweeping gown from the Khalak Couture. With the high shoulder sleeves and floor-sweeping gown with the flying trail, the actress looks nothing short of a diva in the stunning gown.

Avneet Kaur Takes Internet By Storm In Green Satin Revealing Trail Gown, See Bold Photoshoot 850094

Avneet Kaur Takes Internet By Storm In Green Satin Revealing Trail Gown, See Bold Photoshoot 850095

Avneet Kaur Takes Internet By Storm In Green Satin Revealing Trail Gown, See Bold Photoshoot 850096

Avneet Kaur Takes Internet By Storm In Green Satin Revealing Trail Gown, See Bold Photoshoot 850097

Avneet Kaur Takes Internet By Storm In Green Satin Revealing Trail Gown, See Bold Photoshoot 850098

Avneet Kaur Takes Internet By Storm In Green Satin Revealing Trail Gown, See Bold Photoshoot 850099

But wait, there is more! She opts for white pearl earrings to add an extra dose of sophistication. Her low bun with the flying flicks enhances her charming personality. At the same time, the nude high heels uplift her diva vibes. In the revealing gown, Avneet embraces her elegance.

Visual Affairs Photography caught the beauty in the sultry poses throughout the bold photoshoot. Every picture screams attention and spells different stories. Avneet Kaur knows how to pull attention towards her.

A user wrote, “Stylish beauty.” The other user in the comments said, “Damn gorgeous.” “Just showing her skills,” commented the third. While many shared emoticons.

Avneet Kaur Takes Internet By Storm In Green Satin Revealing Trail Gown, See Bold Photoshoot 850100

Avneet Kaur Takes Internet By Storm In Green Satin Revealing Trail Gown, See Bold Photoshoot 850101

Avneet Kaur Takes Internet By Storm In Green Satin Revealing Trail Gown, See Bold Photoshoot 850102

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

From Sipping Coffee To Street Walk, Sneak Peek Into Avneet Kaur's Paris Dairies 845723
From Sipping Coffee To Street Walk, Sneak Peek Into Avneet Kaur’s Paris Dairies
Avneet Kaur rocks Instagram in plunge neck bralette and checkered mini skirt 849834
Avneet Kaur rocks Instagram in plunge neck bralette and checkered mini skirt
Avneet Kaur redefines preppy glam in pink top and blue mini skirt, watch 849584
Avneet Kaur redefines preppy glam in pink top and blue mini skirt, watch
Avneet Kaur summons ‘swim’ ‘sunny’ n ‘sensuality’ in yellow bikini top and tropical wrap skirt  849827
Avneet Kaur summons ‘swim’ ‘sunny’ n ‘sensuality’ in yellow bikini top and tropical wrap skirt 
Inside Avneet Kaur's Fun-filled Stylish London Dairies 848779
Inside Avneet Kaur’s Fun-filled Stylish London Dairies
Avneet Kaur is the new Elsa in town in a corset off-shoulder blue mini-ensemble 848447
Avneet Kaur is the new Elsa in town in a corset off-shoulder blue mini-ensemble

Latest Stories

Couple Goals: Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Twin In Ivory Embellished Satin Outfits 850076
Couple Goals: Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Twin In Ivory Embellished Satin Outfits
Kareena Kapoor's Tangerine Crop Top, Baggy Trouser, And Sneakers Are Perfect Street Style Code 850070
Kareena Kapoor’s Tangerine Crop Top, Baggy Trouser, And Sneakers Are Perfect Street Style Code
Watch: Neha Kakkar Enjoy Aloo Ki Sabzi, Paratha And Achaar Says, 'Heaven For Vegetarians' 850068
Watch: Neha Kakkar Enjoy Aloo Ki Sabzi, Paratha And Achaar Says, ‘Heaven For Vegetarians’
Divya Khosla Kumar Poses In Pink Polka Dots Saree And Floral Blouse, Checkout Photos 850034
Divya Khosla Kumar Poses In Pink Polka Dots Saree And Floral Blouse, Checkout Photos
Bold Photos: Shriya Saran Turns Barbie In Periwinkle CrysMesh Floral Dress With Low Neckline 849956
Bold Photos: Shriya Saran Turns Barbie In Periwinkle CrysMesh Floral Dress With Low Neckline
In Pics: Alaya F Looks Dreamy Allure In Strapless Leather Corset Dress 849937
In Pics: Alaya F Looks Dreamy Allure In Strapless Leather Corset Dress
Read Latest News