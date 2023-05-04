ADVERTISEMENT
Avneet Kaur talks about “bitersweet feeling” in life, what’s happening

Avneet Kaur shares BTS picture from Luv Ki Arrange Marriage sets as the actress wraps up for the shoot with Sunny Singh, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 May,2023 09:35:49
Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Sunny Singh as she wraps up for the movie Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. The candid picture looked right on point, as the two stunning actors posing all smiles for the selfie.

Avneet Kaur wraps up for Luv Ki Arrange Marriage

Avneet Kaur was recently shooting for Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. However, as the actress has now wrapped up for the shooting of Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, the actress has taken it to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture with her co-actor from the movie Sunny Singh. Sharing the pictures, Kaur wrote, “A bittersweet feeling of wrapping #LuvKiArrangeMarriage 🎥♥️✨ @mesunnysingh”

Here take a look-

Avneet Kaur talks about “bitersweet feeling” in life, what’s happening 803856

Avneet Kaur’s Work Front

Avneet Kaur shot to fame with her stint in Dance India Dance. Later to that, the actress went on to appear in some of the biggest tv shows. However, she shot to fame with her work in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She portrayed as Yasmine in the show. Apart from tv shows, Kaur has also worked in movies like Mardaani. However, she made a grand debut as an adult in the film Tiku Weds Sheru that also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Sunny Singh’s Work Front

Sunny Singh became popular with his pivotal role in Pyar Ki Punchnama 2. The actor went on to star in some other big-budget movies that earned him immense love from the netizens. As of now, the actor is marking hurls nationwide after he bagged a lead role in the movie Adipurush. The movie also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the leads.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

