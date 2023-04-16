Avneet Kaur is a fashion icon in India, and it’s easy to see why! This multi-talented actress, dancer, and social media personality has a fashion sense that is both bold and confident. From traditional Indian wear to trendy western outfits, Avneet knows how to make a statement with her fashion choices.

One of the things that make Avneet’s style so engaging is her love of bold colors and prints. She’s not afraid to mix and match different patterns and textures to create an outfit that’s unique and eye-catching. Whether it’s a bright red saree or a colorful printed crop top, Avneet always manages to turn heads with her fashion choices. Owing to that, the actress has now shared a stunning reel video on her Instagram, where we can see her showcasing some dance grandeur in LBD.

Avneet Kaur shares stylish dance reel in an LBD, check out

Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a video. She can be seen wearing a stylish Little black outfit, keeping it all preppy and astounding with her stylefile. Her hair looked perfectly messy. For makeup, Kaur decked it up with minimal eye makeup look, pink nude lips and blushed cheeks.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Verified

I party like a 🖤⚡️ #dance #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Avneet Kaur has recently wrapped up for the movie Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie is banked by Manikarnika Films. Kaur marked to fame with her role as Yasmine in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Ever since that, there’s been no looking back for her. She also got featured in movies like Mardaani and Mardaani 2, where she shared the screen space with Rani Mukherji.