Avneet Kaur Turns Taxis Into Red Carpet For Tempting Photoshoot, See Photos!

Avneet Kaur is best known for her most recent film, ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.’ She co-starred with Bollywood actor Sunny Singh, and their chemistry in the film kept viewers interested as it trended on Zee5. Her acting abilities and social media presence are consistently excellent. Recently, Avneet Kaur was enjoying her vacation in London and shared stunning photos of herself in a taxi. Take a look at the pictures below!

Avneet Kaur’s Glamorous Photoshoot In Taxi-

Taking to the Instagram post, Avneet Kaur shares fiery photos as she appears in a stunning western fit. The purple shiny hue is incredibly eye-catching. The strapless tube-style neckline design accentuates her beautiful collarbones and shoulders. Avneet looks stunning in the captivating satin fabric bodycon mini dress, and her appealing look also showcases her toned physique.

Avneet Kaur’s Accessories And Makeup-

Avneet Kaur’s gold ear hoops add an extra dose of sparkle to her accessories. The shiny gold strap black sling bag looks appealing on her outfit and rings and a bracelet complete her glam look. Avneet’s middle-partition straight hairstyle perfectly complements her look. The dark, matte, winged black eyeliner and highlighted face accentuate her beautiful eyes. Her rosy, blushy cheeks and glossy pink lips complete her outfit. Avneet Kaur confidently flaunts her gorgeous look in a taxi with candid expressions throughout the photos, leaving fans in a swoon.

By sharing the photos, Avneet Kaur wrote, “Who said taxis aren’t a hot photoshoot spot” with a purple heart, a camera, and a disco ball.

