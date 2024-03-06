Avneet Kaur Unveils Her Captivating Fashion Moments In Blue Shimmery Dress; See Pics

Avneet Kaur is an Indian actress, dancer, and model most known for appearing on Indian television and social media. The actress began her career as a child artist and rose to prominence via her roles in many television shows and films. She has also demonstrated her abilities and maintains a big presence on social media like Instagram. Her latest glam has set the fashion world on fire. The actress is a trendsetter who introduces new looks and steals hearts with the flawless execution of each look. Today, she shared an amazing picture series of herself as she appeared in a blue shimmery dress. Have a look below.

Avneet Kaur’s Bold Look-

The actress shows her sassy appearance in a shimmery blue dress and uploads many pictures on Instagram. She wore a dark blue shimmery fabric, tube-style, side cut-out at the waist, bodycon with an attached tassel detailing at the hemline. The outfit is from Lea Clothing Co. and costs Rs. 6,990. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight hairstyle. The diva opted for glam makeup, shimmery brown eyes, and creamy lips. She accessories her outfit with silver earrings and rings paired with silver stilettos. In the photo series, the diva gives a striking, candid posture.

