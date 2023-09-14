The social media sensations Avneet Kaur, Anushka Sen, and Jannat Zubair never fail to get into the spotlight with their fashion file. The divas are active on their Instagram and keep their fans engaged through regular updates. Let’s check out the Queen of Hearts in a white mini dress and their striking style.

Avneet Kaur In One Shoulder Silk Mini Dress

Tiku Weds Sheru actress Avneet Kaur here dons a one-shoulder silk bodycon mini dress. With a small round earring, she makes a statement look. However, her one-sided open hairstyle with bold red lips increases the sensuality bar. In the sunkissed photo, the actress is undoubtedly making us drool.

Anushka Sen In Comfy White Mini Dress

On the other hand, the Balveer actress looks gorgeous in a beautiful and comfy white mini-dress with frills. She completes her style with gold accessories and white sneakers. She left her long hair open to make it look more attractive. The green sling bag adds color to her simplicity.

Jannat Zubair In Bustier Mini Dress

Making the morning beautiful, Jannat Zubair dons a pretty bustier mini dress with a thin slip. Unlike Avneet and Anushka, the actress ditched accessories but chose a white flower to adorn her straight-open hair. The rosy makeup complements the white dress like the cherry on the cake.

We are awestruck with all three in the mesmerizing white mini dress style. But who do you find to be the queen of your heart? Let us know in the comments.