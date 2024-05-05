Avneet Kaur Walks Like ‘Queen’ On Runway Wearing Gothic Blouse & Skirt

Avneet Kaur is not unknown for making heads turn with her fashion choices. Her fashion comprises bold and risky fits, often taking the spotlight wherever she goes. Recently, she owned the runway with her fearless and fiery Gothic look, wearing a blouse and skirt. She looked as gorgeous as ever in this new look, leaving fans spellbound.

The Tiku Weds Sheru actress graced her look in a black blouse featuring a attractive cut that made jaws drop. The ruffle sleeves gave her devil vibes. She wore a blackish golden skirt with printed red embroidery, and she looked super stunning. The outfit beautifully showcased her thin and curvy figure so one can’t resist watching her on loop.

And if you think that’s all! So wait because Avneet highlighted her outfit with a sleek mid-part low bun. The smokey-winged eyeliner gives her a Gothic look. The nude, glossy lips and shiny cheeks complement her appearance. With the red emerald stud earrings, she adds an extra dose of charm.

Avneet walks the runway like a queen with her oh-so-breathtaking attitude and killer smile. She added a unique twist when she took a round while posing on the runway. Avneet’s runway look is a perfect outfit inspiration for those who love Gothic fashion to steal the spotlight at any event.