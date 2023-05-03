Avneet Kaur wraps up shoot of Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, shares new photodump

Check out how Avneet Kaur has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film

Avneet Kaur is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes that we are currently blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. Just like a lot of her other contemporaries, Avneet Kaur started her career in the Hindi TV industry and well, slowly and steadily, she’s grown tremendously in her career and how. From being a part of interesting TV projects to eventually becoming the sensation that she is today in the digital world, Avneet Kaur has indeed come a long way forward indeed in her career. And well, now just that, slowly and steadily, she will be making her debut in Bollywood very soon. We already know well about her movie ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui which is produced by Kangana Ranaut. Well, she’s part of another big movie as well.

Check out this Avneet Kaur wrapped up shoot of her upcoming film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage:

Well, not just Tiku Weds Sheru ladies and gentlemen, Avneet Kaur will also be seen next in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage movie where she will be seen playing a very important role alongside actors like Sunny Singh, Rajpal Yadav and others. After finally completing the shoot of the film, Avneet Kaur decided to take to her social media handle to share interesting moments from the wrap-up session. From sharing cake-cutting moments to priceless adorable stuff with the direction unit and crew, she’s shared it all. See below folks –

Well, how excited and happy are you all to watch Avneet Kaur in her next set of movies? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com