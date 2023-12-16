Avneet Kaur’s Bronze Anarkali Lehenga Is Apt For This Sangeet Ceremony, Take Cues

The wedding season has light up the city with the bright light and gorgeous fashion moments. Adding to the collection, now Avneet Kaur serves fashion ‘goals’ for this wedding season. Let’s take a look below.

Avneet Kaur is capturing attention with her trendy traditional outfit. To the wedding season more special, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress wore a bronze anarkali lehenga from the shelves of Shaveta and Anuj. The outfit includes a deep V-neckline anarkali kurta with the front slit, creating a enchanting fashion moment. She pairs this embellished bronze anarkali with the shiny silk lehenga skirt. The open pattern accentuates her boldness, making her centre of attraction.

The diva opts to elevate her style with the beautiful earring. Avneet tied her hair in mid-part sleek low bun. Her bold winged eyeliner accentuates her charismatic eyes. The rosy cheeks complements her look while the nude glossy lip color suits her bronze outfit. In the simple glam, Avneet is stealing hearts and looks nothing short for this Sangeet ceremony.

Kudos to the photographer who captured Avneet in the mesmerising moments as she embraces the charm of indo-western style. The sparkling glam with comfort and minimalism makes us a apt for Sangeet ceremony this year.

Did you like Avneet Kaur’s look in this indo-western fusion look. Drop your views in the comments box below