Avneet Kaur’s Hot Red Maxi Dress Worth Rs. 4999 Is A ‘Darling’ Pick For Date Night

The sensational Avneet Kaur has become a constant attraction of news headlines for her top-notch fashion moment wherever she goes. She has rocked her glam in every avatar from stunning backless dresses to beautiful ethereal sarees. And the latest one in a hot red dress is no exception.

Avneet Kaur’s Hot Red Maxi Dress

In her latest glam, Avneet made a darling appearance in a hot red maxi dress. Her outfit is all about glamour with a bright appearance. The red dress is from the clothing brand Mesh Store. The outfit has a jaw-dropping plunging neckline, a fitting bodice, followed by a free skirt with a sensual thigh-high slit. The strappy sleeves accentuate her beautiful shoulders, and that pretty much makes this outfit a perfect choice to opt for date night and make your man go spellbound.

What’s interesting is that this stunning dress is affordable for your pocket with a price tag of Rs. 4999. The actress styles her look with the statement golden earrings. The sleek hairstyle, bold wing eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and glossy light red lips complement her appearance. She elevates her glam with the luxurious Gucci shoulder bag and the statement watch from Bulgari.

Did you like Avneet Kaur’s hot red glam in maxi dress? Drop your views in the comments box below.