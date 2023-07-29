ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur’s London tour pronounces style, see pics

Avneet Kaur treated her internet fans with some gorgeous insights from her days in London. The diva visited some popular places in the city, giving us nothing but travel goals. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jul,2023 03:30:24
Avneet Kaur’s London tour pronounces style, see pics 838477

Avneet Kaur just treated us to a fantastic photodump all the way from the stunning views of London. The Tiku Weds Sheru actress looked like an absolute stunner in the pictures she shared on social media.

What’s caught our attention is how she rocked the classic denim look like a pro! Avneet wore a sheer denim long dress with a shirt bodice, and let me tell you, she totally slayed the outfit. To add a touch of edginess, she paired it with stylish heavy black boots. Talk about fashion goals!

Her makeup game was on point too. Avneet went for a dewy minimal look for her eyes, which made her eyes shine like stars. And her hair? Oh, she left her locks curled like Shakira, and we can’t help but groove with joy!

But that’s not all – Avneet also carried a chic cross sling bag, adding a perfect finishing touch to her London adventure look. It’s clear that she’s enjoying her day in the fabulous city, and we are here for it!

Have a look at the photodump:

Avneet Kaur’s London tour pronounces style, see pics 838468

Avneet Kaur’s London tour pronounces style, see pics 838469

Avneet Kaur’s London tour pronounces style, see pics 838470

Avneet Kaur’s London tour pronounces style, see pics 838471

Avneet Kaur’s London tour pronounces style, see pics 838472

Avneet Kaur’s London tour pronounces style, see pics 838473

Avneet Kaur’s London tour pronounces style, see pics 838474

Avneet Kaur’s London tour pronounces style, see pics 838475

Avneet Kaur’s London tour pronounces style, see pics 838476

It’s definitely worth to go all awe over Avneet Kaur for her impeccable style and for sharing these amazing moments with us. She’s truly a fashion inspiration, and we can’t wait to see what other stunning looks she’ll grace us with. Keep shining, Avneet, because you’re a true star!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
838658
London Diaries: Avneet Kaur Radiates Charm in Black Velvet Dress
Avneet Kaur Sets Up A Classy Brunch For Herself; Check Here 837751
Avneet Kaur Sets Up A Classy Brunch For Herself; Check Here
Avneet Kaur Gets Dressed In Crop Top And Mini Skirt Style To Enjoy London Vibe 836274
Avneet Kaur Gets Dressed In Crop Top And Mini Skirt Style To Enjoy London Vibe
Avneet Kaur Is In Flight Mode; Check Her Vacay Style In Jacket And Ripped Jeans 835778
Avneet Kaur Is In Flight Mode; Check Her Vacay Style In Jacket And Ripped Jeans
Avneet Kaur turns edgy in white cut-out co-ords in Bangkok, see pics 834497
Avneet Kaur turns edgy in white cut-out co-ords in Bangkok, see pics
Avneet Kaur's Pose In The Beach In A Pink Floral Gown Is The Prettiest; Check Here 834240
Avneet Kaur’s Pose In The Beach In A Pink Floral Gown Is The Prettiest; Check Here
Latest Stories
Fitness queen! Shraddha Arya is back on the yoga mats 838461
Fitness queen! Shraddha Arya is back on the yoga mats
In Pic: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani get mushy for a selfie 838351
In Pic: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani get mushy for a selfie
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s romance goes full bloom in Argentina, see pics 838312
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s romance goes full bloom in Argentina, see pics
Welcome 3: Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to replace Anil Kapoor-Nana Patekar [Reports] 838693
Welcome 3: Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to replace Anil Kapoor-Nana Patekar [Reports]
Aditya Roy Kapoor recalls his journey as an actor, says ‘a lot of ‘no’ 838687
Aditya Roy Kapoor recalls his journey as an actor, says ‘a lot of ‘no’
Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur gives epic reply to a troll calling them ‘flop sisters’ 838690
Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur gives epic reply to a troll calling them ‘flop sisters’
Read Latest News