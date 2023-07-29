Avneet Kaur’s London tour pronounces style, see pics

Avneet Kaur just treated us to a fantastic photodump all the way from the stunning views of London. The Tiku Weds Sheru actress looked like an absolute stunner in the pictures she shared on social media.

What’s caught our attention is how she rocked the classic denim look like a pro! Avneet wore a sheer denim long dress with a shirt bodice, and let me tell you, she totally slayed the outfit. To add a touch of edginess, she paired it with stylish heavy black boots. Talk about fashion goals!

Her makeup game was on point too. Avneet went for a dewy minimal look for her eyes, which made her eyes shine like stars. And her hair? Oh, she left her locks curled like Shakira, and we can’t help but groove with joy!

But that’s not all – Avneet also carried a chic cross sling bag, adding a perfect finishing touch to her London adventure look. It’s clear that she’s enjoying her day in the fabulous city, and we are here for it!

Have a look at the photodump:

It’s definitely worth to go all awe over Avneet Kaur for her impeccable style and for sharing these amazing moments with us. She’s truly a fashion inspiration, and we can’t wait to see what other stunning looks she’ll grace us with. Keep shining, Avneet, because you’re a true star!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates