Avneet Kaur's 'Pool Day' Hotness In Striped Bikini Sets Internet Ablaze

Avneet Kaur, the hot topic on the internet, never leaves a chance to captivate her fans with her impeccable fashion and style. Yet again, the diva in her recent bikini avatar is making fans flutter. She has set the internet ablaze with her hotness level in the sunny weather. She is enjoying her vacations in Ibiza and has been sharing exclusive pictures for her fans, leaving the viewers in awe.

Avneet Kaur’s ‘Pool Day’ Look

In the images, Avneet is seen wearing a green striped bralette with a bottom styled with a white netted thigh-high slit skirt. The actress looked attractive and sensual in the pool pictures. Her hair was tied in two side bun, white funky glasses, and makeup rounded her appearance. She never misses slaying with her glam.

In the series of photos, we can see her enjoying her time on her vacation. Her sultry poses defined her picturesque figure. Avneet’s vacation vibes are all hit and spicy. This is not the first time the actress shared pictures in a bikini. However, whenever she comes up in this avatar, she becomes the top buzz on the internet.

Reacting to her sizzling avatar, a user wrote, “Fabulous.” The other said, “You very very hot.” The third commented, “Awesome.” And many shared emoticons.

