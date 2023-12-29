Avneet Kaur’s Ruched Dress With Fur Jacket Is Go-to Look For Winter Date

Avneet Kaur, the charming beauty of the town, is known for her unique and exquisite fashion moments wherever she goes. From pulling off risky dresses to ethereal traditional drapes, she shines like a star in every look. And this time, Avneet shows her killer style in the latest video.

Avneet Kaur’s Killer Style

Treating her fans with another exquisite pick from her wardrobe collection, Avneet Kaur brings one of her best looks in a gown. In the shared video, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress can be seen wearing a sky-blue ruched dress. The strapless pattern accentuates her collarbones while the outfit hugs her body so perfectly that it defines her picturesque figure. The outfit has a thick cloth until the thighs, followed by a sheer pattern. That’s not all! The white cropped fur jacket looks stylish, giving her a rich, cheeky look that looks nothing short of winter date-ready.

But wait, there is more! Avneet Kaur opts for a mid-part combed bun, giving her classy charm. The diamond-embellished choker necklace and earrings add an extra dose of sparkle. Her winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and pink lips complement her appearance. With the matching gloves and a statement handbag, she uplifts her glam. Throughout the video, Avneet Kaur makes us fall for her charming personality.

