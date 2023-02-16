Avneet Kaur’s fashion aesthetics have never been dull! Like the boss lady she is, Kaur has always kept his fashion statures like it! Time and again the actress has dropped significant style staples and fashion photoshoot on her active Instagram handle, and every time she did, each one of them didn’t fail to keep us booked with amazement. Owing to that, Kaur’s latest fashion roll up on social media, has left us bewildered once again.

In the latest showdown, Kaur can be spotted wearing a sheer red lacy bralette. The actress topped it with a stunning long beige coat. The actress decked it up with short mini beige skirt. Avneet completed the look with a side matching bag. For hair, Avneet completed the look with her long brown tresses. Her makeup looked perfect with her dewy eyes, blushed cheeks and cherry red hot lips.

Flaunting her long toned legs as she sat on the table like a boss lady, Kaur exuded nothing high-octane glam in the pictures. The actress sharing the pictures summoned the ‘season of love’ as she wrote in the caption. She added on rose emoji in the caption too! Well, definitely we are getting some perfect date night out goals there!

Here take a look=

On the work front, Avneet Kaur is currently busy with post-production of her upcoming move Tiku Weds Sheru. The film also stars the finest Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the male lead. For the unversed, the movie is banked by Manikarnika Films.

What are your thoughts on the aforementioned looks by Avneet Kaur? Let us know in the comments below.