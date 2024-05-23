Congrats: Avneet Kaur To Share Screen Space With Shantanu Maheshwari In The First India-Vietnam Film Love In Vietnam

Avneet Kaur is all set to sail high, with her aspirations getting fulfilled. After having a resounding success as a TV actor and as a social media influencer, Avneet wanted to make it big in films. Her efforts bore success when she gave a challenging portrayal opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film Tiku Weds Sheru. She has completed the shoot of the film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. And now, comes the biggie.!! Avneet had dropped an intriguing post yesterday, where she expressed her happiness over bagging her next project.

She had said through her post, avneetkaur_13

Don’t know how to express this feeling🧿🙏🏻❤️ I’m feeling like I’m living in a dream! I’m blessed, grateful and feeling on top of the world! You have no idea what you’re about to witness🤫 #staytuned

And today, she is all over the moon as she presents to her fans and well-wishers her next!! The big news is that Avneet will be a part of the first India-Vietnam collaboration movie. Written & Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali, Abhishek Ankur, the film titled Love In Vietnam, proudly presented its first look.

Avneet Kaur will share screen space with heartthrob Shantanu Maheshwari for this film. The film’s first look was released at Cannes 2024. It was a big moment for Avneet as she wrote,

Proud to launch the first look of ‘#LoveInVietnam’ at Cannes!❤️ This is the first India-Vietnam collaboration and I couldn’t be happier sharing this with you’ll! Written & Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi

Produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali, Abhishek Ankur!

