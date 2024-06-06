Did you know Avneet Kaur’s favorite Vietnam Movie Is Based On International Turkish Novel?

Avneet Kaur, a captivating presence in the industry, marked her Bollywood debut alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie Tiku Weds Sheri. She then graced the screen once again, this time with Sunny Singh in Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. The actress loves to read books; her one shelf is filled with bunches of books. Recently, the actress shared a photo of a Turkish novel, the popular international best-seller Turkish novel. Take a look at the Instagram story below!

Avneet Kaur’s Instagram Post Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress posted a picture of herself as she posted a monochrome picture of a Turkish Novel called ” Madonna in a Fur Coat.” The actress captioned her post, “My movie love in Vietnam is based on this popular international best-selling Turkish novel “Madonna in a Fur Coat.” Someone gifted me this,” with a watery eyes emoji and a red heart emoji.

This indicates her appreciation for both Vietnamese cinema and literature from diverse cultures. Avneet’s fondness for this movie reflects her diverse interests and cultural appreciation.

About Madonna In A Fur Coat Novel-

“Madonna in a Fur Coat” is a popular novel by Turkish author Sabahattin Ali. The novel was published in 1943 and tells the story of a young Turkish man named Raif Efendi who moves to Berlin in the 1920s. There, he meets and falls in love with a mysterious woman named Maria Puder, known as the “Madonna in a Fur Coat” due to her striking beauty and demeanor. The novel explores themes of love, identity, and cultural clash against the backdrop of Berlin’s vibrant atmosphere in the 1920s.